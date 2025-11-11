O Yeong-su, the 81-year-old actor who played Player 001 in Netflix's hit series "Squid Game," has been acquitted in a sexual misconduct case that previously led to a suspended prison sentence.

The South Korean appellate court overturned his conviction on Tuesday, November 11, citing insufficient evidence and the completion of court-ordered classes on sexual violence.

Last year, Yeong-su was sentenced to eight months in prison with a two-year suspension after being found guilty of inappropriately touching a woman during a theater tour in 2017.

The original complaint had been filed in December 2021, but authorities initially closed the case without charges.

Prosecutors later reopened the case at the victim's request and filed charges in November 2022.

Yeong-su has consistently denied the allegations. He maintained that his actions were limited to guiding the woman's hand and that any apology he offered was in response to her request, not an admission of wrongdoing.

The appellate court noted that the accuser's memory could have been "distorted over time" due to the long gap between the alleged incident and her testimony, RollingStone reported.

O Yeong-su Thanks Court After Acquittal

Speaking to local media following the ruling, Yeong-su expressed gratitude. "I am grateful to the court for its wise judgement," he said.

The verdict drew a strong reaction from the alleged victim, who released a statement through Women's Link Worldwide, a global women's rights organization.

She said, "Despite today's ruling, I will continue to speak the truth to the very end," adding that the acquittal does not "invalidate the truth or erase the pain I have suffered."

According to People, the organization criticized the ruling, stating it "conceals sexual violence in the theatre world."

O Yeong-su first made international headlines in January 2022, becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

He took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his portrayal of Oh Il-nam, also known as Player 001, in "Squid Game."

The series became Netflix's most-streamed show, attracting 111 million viewers shortly after its release.

Following the conviction, Yeong-su was removed from other acting roles, including a planned stage play, and was barred from appearing on the Korean Broadcasting System.

He did not return for subsequent seasons of "Squid Game."