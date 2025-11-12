Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly facing growing tension in their relationship as they navigate the balance between fame and privacy.

According to The US Sun, the couple, who began dating in early 2023, has hit a "rocky" patch in recent months, with disagreements stemming from Chalamet's preference for privacy and Kylie's comfort in the public eye.

A source told the outlet that while the two "never planned to end things," they've struggled to stay on the same page when it comes to sharing their lives publicly.

"He has realized they aren't on the same page," the insider said. "Something is broken between them."

The tension reportedly came to a head after Chalamet chose not to attend Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration in early November, a noticeable absence in the Kardashian-Jenner family's inner circle.

When asked about Kylie in his Vogue interview published last week, the "Wonka" star brushed off speculation, saying only that there was "nothing to say."

An insider told The U.S. Sun that the actor prefers to "shun the spotlight whenever possible," opting for a low-key lifestyle despite his A-list status. Kylie, however, "loves attention" and thrives in the public eye — a contrast that has become a major sticking point.

The same source claimed Kylie has been eager to take their relationship to the next level, even pushing for marriage and children. "She has been pressuring him a bit about cementing their relationship," the insider said. "But Timothée just wants to focus on fixing their issues and differences."

For now, sources say, the "Dune" star wants to take a break to reassess where things stand. "He got fed up with it," the insider added. "He wants to take a break."

Vogue magazine : (about his relationship with Kylie) " I don't have anything to say"



Parasocials fans : "Timothée doesn't like her" "He is embarrassed by her"



Meanwhile him : pic.twitter.com/LCbairiWKi — AllAboutLove (@aboutlove224556) November 11, 2025

Family Concerns and Distance

The U.S. Sun also reported that some of Chalamet's family members, including his sister Pauline, have voiced concern about the relationship. Tension between the siblings has reportedly increased, with sources saying they "speak much less often than they used to" and that the romance has "created a massive gap" between them.

The family reportedly believes that the Oscar-nominated actor's "chilled" lifestyle clashes with Kylie's high-profile world.

One source described Pauline as being "fed up with The Kylie Show."

Meanwhile, insiders told the Daily Mail said Chalamet's interest in engagement plans, including browsing rings and looking at luxury apartments in Paris and Milan, has "drastically cooled."

Despite reports of trouble, TMZ on Tuesday countered the breakup rumors, confirming the pair is "still very much together."

The outlet reported that speculation spiraled after Chalamet avoided discussing Kylie in his Vogue interview, but insiders insisted their relationship remains intact. TMZ added that, while the couple prefers to keep things "low-key and out of the spotlight," their relationship is "far from done."

Kylie and Chalamet were first spotted chatting at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023.