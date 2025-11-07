Timothée Chalamet is keeping quiet about his relationship with Kylie Jenner and the silence has only added to speculation about the couple's future.

In his new Vogue cover story for the magazine's December issue, published Thursday, the 29-year-old actor refused to discuss Jenner despite ongoing rumors that the two may have quietly gone their separate ways.

When asked about the Kylie Cosmetics founder, the "Dune" star made his position clear. "I don't say that with any fear," he told the outlet, "I just don't have anything to say."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ interviewer mentioned that even though Chalamet didn't want to talk about Jenner, he was very open when he had to think about his personal development and changing priorities. His sister just became a new mom and his co-star Zendaya getting married actor Tom Holland and these are milestones that are reportedly making him consider the family life of his ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌own.

A Quieter Chapter

Chalamet, who spent much of the summer filming "Dune: Part Three" in Hungary, said he envisions a future that includes parenthood, admitting that "could be on the radar."

He also recalled a conversation with another celebrity who boasted about not having children and the freedom it afforded, something the actor described as "bleak."

The comment reflects what the magazine described as a "new stage" in Chalamet's life, one that seems far removed from the very public romance he shared with Jenner last year.

The pair were once inseparable, spotted at awards shows, sitting courtside at NBA games, and even seen kissing during a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles in 2023.

They met earlier that year after both attended a Jean Paul Gaultier event in Paris, and by late summer, their relationship had become a fixture of celebrity headlines.

But their public appearances together have slowed dramatically. With Chalamet working overseas and Jenner staying in Los Angeles with her two children, Stormi and Aire, fans began to speculate that distance and differing lifestyles had taken a toll.

Speculation Over Distance and Dynamics

In August, Us Weekly reported that Chalamet made an effort to celebrate Jenner's birthday despite being apart, coordinating "meaningful gestures" through her friends and sending gifts and a FaceTime call to mark the day.

Several outlets, including the Daily Mail, have since claimed the relationship has been strained by "opposing views on marriage and settling down."

The couple briefly resurfaced together in early October, photographed arriving at a New York City party in matching black outfits and later attending a Yankees game. The sightings reignited online debate, but this time, over the perceived imbalance in their relationship.

Observers noted that Jenner has consistently supported Chalamet at his events —from film premieres to sports outings —while he has rarely appeared at hers. He has never joined her on "The Kardashians," attended the Met Gala with her, or posted public birthday wishes.