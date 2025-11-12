Wendy Williams' future under guardianship may soon change after new medical results reportedly contradict her previous diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

TMZ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reported that a leading neurologist in New York City performed comprehensive tests on the ex-talk show host. The results, which were communicated to her attorneys last month, are said to indicate that Williams is not suffering from frontotemporal dementia, a disease that impairs the areas of the brain responsible for speech, personality, and behavior.

The new test results are said to conflict with earlier evaluations that led to the February 2024 announcement of Williams' diagnosis of both frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

At that time, her team shared that she had begun to "lose words" and "act erratically," prompting medical intervention.

Williams, now 61, has long managed other health challenges, including Graves' disease and lymphedema. Her representatives stated in 2024 that she was in treatment following concerning cognitive symptoms.

However, TMZ reports the fresh neurological assessment paints a different picture — one that could have major legal implications.

Williams' lawyers are reportedly preparing to submit the new findings to the court in an effort to end her guardianship.

Wendy Williams needs to sue EVERYONE!!! pic.twitter.com/L6Vuj7rKoq — Jawn The Don (@JawnTheDon) November 11, 2025

Legal Battle Over Guardianship

Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022 after Wells Fargo raised concerns about her well-being and financial safety.

The bank submitted a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth, claiming it had "strong reason to believe" the former daytime star was a "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

The court subsequently appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey to oversee Williams' personal and financial affairs.

In June 2025, Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, filed a $250 million lawsuit to terminate the guardianship.

In the filing, Hunter alleged that the arrangement had "become a weapon, not a shield."

Per People, he further claimed that Williams was being "confined against her will at one of Coterie's assisted living facilities with restricted access to her own phone and meaningful contact with her friends and family."

The lawsuit argued that the guardianship provided "no therapeutic purpose, no protective function," calling it "punishment; pure and simple."

If the court accepts the new neurological findings, it could mark a major turning point for the former "Wendy Williams Show" host, whose health and financial status have been closely scrutinized since her abrupt exit from television.

Her legal team, according to TMZ, hopes the updated test results will persuade the judge to end the guardianship entirely.