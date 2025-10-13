Wendy Williams learned this week that she pays $25,000 a month for her Manhattan apartment, and the news didn't come from her guardian or her accountant. It came from a magazine.

According to Page Six, the former talk show host discovered the true cost of her rent while reading New York Magazine's new cover story about her guardianship and finances. The article details her ongoing struggle to regain control of her estate from court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey.

A source told the outlet that Williams believed her rent at the senior living complex The Coterie was $18,000 a month, not $25,000. The insider said she was "furious" after learning the figure from the story and feels her money is being "drained."

"She doesn't even know how much she's worth," the source added, saying Williams has grown anxious about her finances since she is not allowed to earn an income.

Williams reportedly refers to her residence as a "luxury dump." The Coterie is a high-end assisted living facility where the lowest rates start around $27,000 per month, according to the New York Post. Her limited access to funds has made the situation more difficult.

Sources said she receives an allowance of roughly $200 to $300 a week, which she spends on small personal items like snacks and magazines. She also has little control over her transportation expenses, including Uber and taxi rides around New York.

The financial limitations have left Williams feeling "trapped" and frustrated. "She was told '18' [thousand], and now she's reading it's '25.' They're draining her money," the source said.

Williams is expected to testify next month in Morrissey's lawsuit against A&E and Lifetime, alleging the networks aired the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams? without her consent."

Wendy Williams speaks out from behind the glass of an assisted living facility, in the midst of her allegedly abusive guardianship.



Harvey Levin claims Williams may have been misdiagnosed with dementia and has improved since becoming sober.

Judge Dismisses Ex-Husband's Lawsuit

Meanwhile, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed earlier this year by Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, who tried to have Morrissey removed as her guardian, as reported by TMZ.

Hunter filed the $250 million suit in June, claiming financial losses and emotional distress, and requested a forensic accountant to review Williams' finances. But Williams never authorized the filing.

"He has no standing to add her name or authority from Wendy whatsoever," her attorney Joe Tacopina told PEOPLE in June. "We certainly don't need his help if we want to file a lawsuit. So, thanks, but no thanks."

The judge rejected the case this week. Williams later phoned in to TMZ and said she was "happy" the court threw it out, adding, "Of course he wants to steal my money."

Williams and Hunter divorced in 2020 after a 21-year marriage. They share one son.

A New York court appointed Morrissey as Williams' guardian in 2022 after determining she was incapacitated and unable to manage her own affairs. In February 2023, doctors diagnosed her with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and primary progressive aphasia (PPA).

Williams has compared life under the guardianship to "being in prison."

Despite her challenges, she remains a familiar face in Manhattan, often dining at spots like Tucci and Delmonico's, where fans greet her warmly. "She thrives off of it," a source told Page Six.

"Wendy smiles from ear to ear when that happens. She really does love being famous, but this whole situation has certainly humbled her."