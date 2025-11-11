Meghan Markle stepped back into the Hollywood spotlight over the weekend, attending Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., where sources say she was "definitely in networking mode."

An insider told Page Six that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, appeared relaxed and engaged with a variety of A-list guests. "She schmoozed with a lot of power players," the source said, describing Markle as "cool."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ event featured a large number of celebrities, including Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z.

People who were there watching said the couple looked very happy when they held hands and said hello to other guests.

Jenner's James Bond-themed birthday extravaganza also featured guests such as Tina Knowles, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Vin Diesel, Gayle King, and Rita Wilson. Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly entered discreetly through a private entrance, avoiding photographers.

Inside the party, Markle mingled freely with Hollywood power brokers, reinforcing what sources described as her "networking mode."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Duchess was the focus of the crowd interaction, as per most pictures. However, a few pictures Jenner and Kim Kardashian had posted on Instagram were later deleted, which prompted speculation.

According to PEOPLE, at first Jenner shared a carousel of photos, one of which featured Markle and Harry, and Kardashian posted a picture of herself smiling with Markle.

News of the Duchess schmoozing comes amid news of her returning to acting for the first time since becoming a royal. She will play herself on "Close Personal Friends" alongside Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.

📸 #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday on November 8 pic.twitter.com/KdCP2A1Wu8 — Simply Meghan Markle (@MeghanMarkleOrg) November 9, 2025

Royals and Hollywood

The couple's attendance reportedly caused some concern among palace insiders.

One source told Page Six that Markle and Harry's presence "shows that Harry is so far removed from the rest of the family," adding that their appearance was considered "tacky" by some royal observers.

Another insider commented on Markle's perceived control over her public narrative, saying Hollywood had grown weary of her "act" and that she "controls everything" in the couple's media presence.

Markle has also recently been navigating her business ventures, including renaming her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

In an Instagram video explaining the change, she said, "Last year, I had thought, 'You know what? American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It's my neighborhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

She added that Netflix's partnership in both her show and business ventures helped influence the timing and new branding, "So I thought about it, and I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it's called As Ever."

Markle and Harry were spotted earlier that evening supporting their friend Serena Williams at the Baby2Baby Gala before heading to Jenner's mansion.

Their coordinated black ensembles and warm demeanor drew attention as they entered and mingled with guests, including Bill Gates, Paris Hilton, Tyler Perry, Ciara, and Mark Zuckerberg.