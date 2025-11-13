Nintendo and Illumination unveiled the official trailer for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" on November 11, 2025, revealing the film's cosmic adventure and introducing Academy Award winner Brie Larson as the voice of Princess Rosalina. The animated sequel is scheduled to release in theaters on April 3, 2026.​​

The trailer showcases Mario and Luigi encountering a miniaturized Bowser, who was shrunk at the end of the first film and is now attempting to recover with the help of his son, Bowser Jr. The new antagonist, voiced by actor Benny Safdie, appears determined to carry on his father's plans for conquest across the galaxy. In one scene from the trailer, Bowser Sr. discusses his emotional struggles while living inside a miniature castle, painted with what he considers his masterpieces.​

The film introduces Princess Rosalina, described as the "cosmic protector," who watches over the universe and becomes a central character in the sequel. Larson's casting marks a natural fit given her longtime passion for Nintendo games.

The actor has been an avid "Super Mario Galaxy" fan for years and once famously evicted her first boyfriend from her house because she was too focused on beating the final level of the game, according to a story she shared on her YouTube channel.​

Returning cast members from the 2023 film include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Kevin Michael Richardson also returns to voice Kamek. The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with Matthew Fogel returning to write the screenplay.​​

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation that the studio is "just weeks away from completing animation" and will include both familiar characters and "deep cuts that longtime fans will recognize." The production brings together Nintendo's creative direction with Illumination's animation expertise, with the score composed by Brian Tyler.​​

The move to space represents a significant shift for the franchise, following the first film's original setting. By taking the characters into the galaxy, the sequel expands the scope of the Mario universe on the big screen. Universal Pictures and Nintendo are co-financing and distributing the film worldwide.