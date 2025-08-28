Anne Hathaway gave fans a lighthearted moment this week when she stumbled during filming of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress, reprising her role as Andy Sachs, took a tumble on Wednesday after the heel of her shoe snapped while she was walking down a stoop on set.

Dressed in a beige patterned blouse, pleated black skirt, and strappy black heels, Hathaway was in full character when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

The broken heel caused her to fall to the ground, landing awkwardly on her side with her hair covering her face.

According to PageSix, onlookers gasped, but the actress quickly bounced back, reassuring the crowd with a laugh and a quick, "I'm fine!"

Cameras captured Hathaway turning the moment into a playful recovery. She stood, raised her arms in the air, and jokingly struck a gymnast's "perfect landing" pose, showing she wasn't hurt.

Annie fell today and broke one of her heels while filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ but she’s fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DzQrB0wRaO — Anne Hathaway Crave (@anniecrave) August 27, 2025

Anne Hathaway's Shoe Mishap Steals Spotlight on Sequel Set

Crew members were later seen helping her walk along the street while she kept smiling, despite still wearing the broken shoe.

It remains unclear whether the fall was part of the script or a genuine accident. Either way, fans following the highly anticipated sequel got a glimpse of Hathaway's humor and resilience on set.

The filming of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" officially began in New York last month. The movie reunites Hathaway with Meryl Streep, who is once again stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly, the powerful and intimidating editor-in-chief of "Runway" magazine.

Streep was spotted filming scenes last month, confirming her return to the iconic character.

Emily Blunt has also been seen on location, reprising her role as Emily Charlton, Priestly's sharp and stylish assistant, DailyMail said.

Other returning cast members include Stanley Tucci, who played the fan-favorite art director Nigel.

In the original 2006 film, Hathaway's Andy Sachs was a young assistant thrown into the fast-paced world of high fashion.

The movie went on to become a cultural touchstone, remembered as much for its sharp dialogue as for Streep's cold and commanding Miranda Priestly.