Adele is making the leap from music to film, as the Grammy-winning singer will star in fashion designer Tom Ford's adaptation of Anne Rice's novel "Cry to Heaven," marking her acting debut on the big screen.​

Ford, who is writing, directing, and producing the film through his Fade To Black production company, assembled the project as his third feature film. He previously directed the romantic drama "A Single Man" in 2009 and the psychological thriller "Nocturnal Animals" in 2016. The production company announced the casting on Wednesday, confirming Adele's participation in the project.​

Rice's 1982 novel provides the source material for the film, which is set in 18th-century Italy and centers on the world of opera. The story follows two characters from contrasting backgrounds: one raised as a peasant and the other born into Venetian nobility. The narrative explores themes of beauty, revenge, and identity against the backdrop of the opulent Venetian opera scene.​

Adele joins an ensemble cast that features several established actors. Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, "Adolescence" breakout Owen Cooper, and Hunter Schafer are part of the project. Additional cast members include Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong, and Ciarán Hinds. However, specific character details for the cast have not been disclosed yet.​

The film is currently in pre-production, with production set to begin in mid-January 2026. Principal photography will take place in London and Rome, with a targeted release date in late fall 2026. Ford maintains complete control over the project financially, as he has done with his previous feature films. He stated in 2016 that he would "only ever make a movie if I control the underlying rights."​

This announcement arrives roughly a year after Adele revealed plans for an extended break from performing. The singer shared during a concert in Munich, Germany, that she would be taking considerable time away following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency.​

Adele's transition to acting represents a significant creative expansion for the international superstar. Her involvement with Ford's ambitious adaptation signals both her commitment to exploring new artistic territories and Ford's confidence in her ability to carry a major film role.