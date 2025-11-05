Netflix has officially greenlit a third season of the romantic comedy series "Nobody Wants This," marking a rapid expansion for the show just two weeks after its second season premiered on the streaming platform.

The announcement came on November 4, 2025, delivered through a creative video featuring Kristen Bell calling her co-stars individually via FaceTime to share the renewal news.​

The confirmation of Season 3 comes at a powerful moment for the series. The second season, which debuted on October 23, 2025, has dominated Netflix's viewership rankings, holding the number one position in the Global English TV Top 10 for two consecutive weeks. Within its first 11 days, the season accumulated 18 million views and reached the top 10 in 82 countries worldwide. The success has also sparked renewed interest in the first season, which climbed back into the top 10 rankings at number seven and has now maintained a top 10 position in 89 countries.​

The series, created by Erin Foster, follows Joanne, an agnostic podcaster portrayed by Bell, and Noah, a rabbi played by Adam Brody, as they navigate the complexities of their unlikely relationship. The second season delved into whether Joanne would convert to Judaism while exploring how the couple manages significant differences in their personal and spiritual beliefs. The season concluded with an emotional moment where Noah's sister-in-law, Esther, delivered a meaningful conversation to Joanne about Jewish identity, ultimately leading Joanne toward a conversion decision.​

Erin Foster expressed enthusiasm for continuing the series, stating in a press release that she could not be more excited about the third season and that it represents a privilege to write about her favorite couple on such a scale. Foster added a lighthearted note that she would continue the work as long as Netflix wanted her to, provided it did not interfere with her reality television viewing habits.​

Showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan echoed the creator's sentiment, noting their gratitude to Netflix and 20th Television for approving another season and describing the job as particularly rewarding while working with the talented cast and crew.​

The third season will begin production in Los Angeles and is scheduled to premiere in 2026, though Netflix has not specified an exact release month. The 13-month gap between the first and second seasons suggests viewers may see Season 3 arrive in late 2026, continuing the show's established production and release pattern.