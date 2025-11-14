Colleen Hoover contacted director Justin Baldoni telling him not to criticize her with his platform, as a fight between Baldoni and Blake Lively over a lawsuit is getting more and more heated.

In a text, which was reviewed by PEOPLE, Hoover wrote that in August 2024 she texted Baldoni that she was upset about the feud going public and that she felt forced to pick a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌side.

"I know things took an awful turn, and I felt forced to choose when I did not want to," Hoover wrote.

She continued, lamenting how the public back-and-forth between the camps was affecting everyone involved, saying it had made those working on the film "look immature."

The author, whose novels explore complex relationships and domestic violence, reportedly told Baldoni that she had been disappointed by his behavior at times.

"I have been disappointed personally by your actions many times," she wrote, though she acknowledged that he had not directly said anything negative about her.

Hoover urged him to exercise caution with his influence, adding, "Please don't continue to use it to harm me or mine. That's all I'm asking."

In her messages, Hoover also hinted at longstanding tensions, explaining that the rift she perceived existed "long before I ever was in contact with Blake."

The texts were included in a declaration filed by co-defendants in the case, which centers on claims of sexual harassment and retaliation made by Lively against Baldoni.

Text chain between Baldoni & Hoover.

Blake lively didn’t read the book and she changed the heart tattoo in the movie. The tattoo people got irl for the book and DV.



Hoover text (r) stating Justin hadn’t said anything negative but she should use his platform to save her image pic.twitter.com/EmyBKgBvRk — JusticeforBJS (@Justice4BJS) November 11, 2025

Background of the Legal Battle

Lively, 38, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, in December 2024 seeking more than $160 million in damages, according to Variety.

Her claims allege that Baldoni orchestrated a campaign to damage her reputation with the help of other defendants. Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing and countersued in January for $400 million against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others; his countersuit was dismissed by a judge in June 2025.

Hoover has maintained a public stance of support for Lively throughout the dispute.

In December 2024, she posted to Instagram Stories, praising Lively for being "honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Hoover also wrote, "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt," linking to a New York Times article covering Lively's original complaint.

Hoover, who contributed source material for Baldoni's film "It Ends With Us," was previously deposed in the case along with co-star Jenny Slate and others.

The trial is scheduled for March 2026.