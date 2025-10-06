Amy Schumer is making headlines after revealing her recent weight loss is thanks to Mounjaro, a medication originally used to treat diabetes.

The comedian shared new photos on Instagram over the weekend, and fans — including fellow celebrities — couldn't help but talk about her transformation.

According to PageSix, in the picture, Schumer is seen wearing a black belted Miu Miu minidress with heels while posing alongside her friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.

The post quickly went viral, with many of her celebrity friends flooding the comments with praise.

"Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma," wrote director Lee Daniels. TV personality Margaret Josephs added, "Ok legs for days!!," while actress Amy Sedaris said, "You look incredible. Look at those pins!!!"

The 44-year-old "Trainwreck" star first opened up about using Mounjaro in March. In a video shared with her followers, Schumer explained, "Mounjaro's been great," adding that the drug has helped her manage her weight after years of struggling with health issues.

She also pointed out that the medication isn't easily accessible. "It's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or severe obesity — which most of the internet thinks I have," she joked.

Amy Schumer is all smiles while showing off her body transformation. https://t.co/I13htIEco1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 5, 2025

Amy Schumer Reveals Rare Nausea Gene

Before Mounjaro, Schumer tried another popular drug, Wegovy, but stopped due to extreme nausea. "I couldn't handle it," she said. "I don't know if they've changed the formula. Whatever."

During a January interview on "The Howard Stern Show," she explained that she has a rare gene called GDF15, which causes severe nausea.

"That's why I was so sick during my pregnancy," she said, referring to her experience with hyperemesis gravidarum while carrying her son, Gene, People reported.

In past interviews, Schumer has been vocal about being honest with her audience. "Everybody on camera is doing this stuff," she said to The Hollywood Reporter. "I just wanted to be real about it."

Her openness has resonated with fans. On "Watch What Happens Live" last year, she called out others in Hollywood for hiding the truth: "Stop lying. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Along with using Mounjaro, Schumer says she's also treating her perimenopause symptoms with estrogen and progesterone. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy," she shared in a post.