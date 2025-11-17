Paris Hilton is speaking out after a long-running rumor resurfaced, claiming that Ghislaine Maxwell once tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein.

Hilton, now 44, firmly pushed back on the story, saying she does not even remember meeting Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

"I don't even remember ever meeting her," Hilton told The Sunday Times Magazine. She added that people use her name because "I'm such a good clickbait name."

The rumor gained new attention after an old photo from 2000 began circulating again.

In the picture, a 19-year-old Hilton stands with Maxwell and Donald Trump at the Anand Jon Fashion Show in New York City, NY Post reported.

At the time, Hilton was signed to Trump's modeling agency, and her family had known him for years. The photo later appeared in the 2020 docuseries "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein," where the recruitment claim was discussed.

In the documentary, Christopher Mason, a former acquaintance of Maxwell, said he heard from a friend that Maxwell spotted Hilton at a party and thought she would be "perfect" for Epstein.

Paris Hilton Shrugs Off Maxwell Recruitment Claim

According to ENews, Mason recalled that his friend told him Maxwell had asked, "Do you know her?" and then requested an introduction. Mason also claimed Maxwell was "scouring" the city for younger girls during that trip to New York.

Hilton, however, suggested that if she ever met Maxwell that night, it left no clear memory. She did not deny that Maxwell may have had bad intentions, but she made it clear that any interaction was insignificant to her.

Maxwell, now 63, was found guilty in 2021 for helping Epstein abuse teenage girls. Her charges included conspiracy to entice minors to travel for illegal sex acts and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She later appealed her conviction, but the Supreme Court declined to hear her case in October.

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of underage girls.

The years since have brought more attention to his crimes, as well as renewed debates about who knew what.