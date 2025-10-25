Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are reportedly livid after Kevin Federline's new memoir, "You Thought You Knew," accused them of contributing to his 2007 split from Britney Spears.

Federline recounts a late-night phone call he claims changed everything. In the book, he writes that while he was in Miami for work, he received a call from Spears "with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as hell, begging me to come over."

He says he could hear their two sons crying in the background and calls the incident "the final straw."

People close to Hilton and Lohan told Rob Shuter's Substack that the women are "furious" to be pulled back into Spears' public struggles. "Paris and Lindsay have moved on," said one insider.

"They're both moms now. To be dragged into Britney's meltdown from 20 years ago is humiliating."

Hilton and Lohan Caught Off Guard

Sources said both stars were blindsided by their names being used in Federline's tell-all.

"They didn't even know they were in the book until the press called," one source said. "It's old gossip repackaged for profit."

Federline's account describes a series of nights where Spears was seen out with Hilton and Lohan at Paris's Malibu home, which he says convinced him she was prioritizing partying over parenting.

"Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I'd held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," he wrote, per Page Six.

The women, once dubbed the "Bimbo Summit" by The Post during their 2000s party era, have since rebuilt their reputations. Hilton has launched businesses and a family of her own, while Lohan recently became a mother and resumed acting.

16 years ago today, the holy trinity was formed - britney, lindsay, and paris were seen out partying together. pic.twitter.com/mhLaPbyChs — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) November 27, 2022

A source close to the pair told Radar Online, "They are all so far beyond him. All he can do is live in the past and off Britney."

Federline's memoir details more than the alleged call. He accuses Spears of mixing alcohol and prescription medication during her pregnancies, describing it as a "dangerous" combination. "A couple of glasses of wine for her would hit like a whole bottle because of the medication," he wrote.

Spears, 43, responded to the book on social media, calling Federline's claims "hurtful" and "exhausting." "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," she posted.

Spears added that the stories in his book are "white lies" that are "going straight to the bank."

A Return to Old Drama

The renewed controversy has revived memories of the chaotic celebrity scene of the mid-2000s, when Spears, Hilton, and Lohan dominated tabloid headlines. But those close to the women say none of them want to revisit that time.

"Paris has always supported Britney," said a friend of Hilton's. "She feels betrayed that Kevin's cashing in on pain."

Lohan, meanwhile, has chosen silence. "She's focused on her baby and her work, not reliving that chaos," a source said.

As one longtime Hollywood publicist told Shutter Scoop, "The 2000s might be back in fashion, but no one wants to wear this drama again."