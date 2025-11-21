Victoria Beckham may be preparing to part with the fashion and beauty label she has spent more than 15 years building, as reports indicate the brand is being quietly shopped to potential buyers.

Industry insiders told the trade newsletter Puck that the company has enlisted Rothschild & Co to explore options, a sign, sources say, that Beckham could soon entertain offers.

A person familiar with the process described the brand as "far bigger than most people think," noting it is projected to reach $100 million in net sales this year, according to Puck and reporter Rachel Strugatz.

People close to the former Spice Girl haven't denied the swirl of speculation.

One source told the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff that the team is "always thinking about growth and future opportunities," while another suggested there may be no comment "until after" any transaction is complete.

Beauty Boom Outpacing Fashion

Despite Beckham's long-running fashion ambitions, it is her beauty line that is drawing outside interest. Strugatz reported that about 70 percent of sales now come directly from the brand's website, with 2024 bringing a 24 percent surge in online cosmetics revenue.

The company's bestsellers underscore the momentum. Beckham's $42 eyeliner pencil sells every 30 seconds, while her new Foundation Drops, priced at $136 for 30 ml, quickly sold out in more than a third of available shades. Developed with scientist Augustinus Bader, the product promises a "minimalist formula" that melts into the skin.

The beauty division's strength contrasts with the fashion arm, which has struggled to turn a consistent profit. The most recent filings showed a $6.28 million loss and loans totaling $8.12 million from Beckham, husband David Beckham, and investor NEO.

Beckham said in her Netflix documentary that NEO's $39.27 million investment in 2019 "saved the business."

As one beauty insider noted, strategic acquisitions are increasingly common in the sector. Kering bought Creed for $3.5 billion in 2023, and e.l.f. acquired Hailey Bieber's Rhode in a deal approaching $1 billion.

Launched in 2008, Beckham's fashion line earned critical respect but faced commercial challenges typical of luxury indie labels.