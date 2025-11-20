Amazon MGM Studios has officially greenlit a new television series based on the iconic "Stargate" franchise, marking the return of the beloved science fiction universe to screens after a 16-year absence from television.

The streaming giant announced the project on November 18, 2025, positioning "Stargate" as a major strategic addition to Prime Video's growing collection of premium science fiction shows.​

Martin Gero, a veteran writer and producer who helped shape the original "Stargate" television universe, will serve as creator, writer, and showrunner for the new series. Gero spent five years working across three previous "Stargate" television shows, "Stargate SG-1," "Stargate: Atlantis," and "Stargate Universe," before stepping away from the franchise roughly 16 years ago. In his statement announcing the project, Gero emphasized the personal significance of returning to guide the franchise into a new era, noting that Stargate taught him everything about making television.​

The creative team behind the series represents a blend of franchise veterans and established producers. Joining Gero as executive producers are Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures, known for producing "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Original film creators Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich are also attached as executive producers. Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, the longtime creative architects of the Stargate television universe, will serve as consulting producers on the project.​

Nick Pepper, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of US SVOD TV Development, described the series as honoring the franchise's rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious future for the global Prime Video audience. The decision to develop a new "Stargate" series stems from Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM, which included the valuable "Stargate" intellectual property.​

Importantly, the creative team has clarified that the upcoming series will not be a complete reboot but rather a new chapter within the existing "Stargate" universe. This approach allows the series to introduce the franchise to new audiences without requiring them to watch the 364 episodes of previous shows, while also respecting the established mythology for longtime fans.​

The original "Stargate" franchise began with a 1994 film starring Kurt Russell and James Spader, depicting an ancient alien transportation device that enables instantaneous travel across the galaxy. The concept expanded into a successful television empire, spanning multiple series and decades of storytelling in a richly detailed science-fiction universe.​

Prime Video's investment in "Stargate" reflects the streaming platform's broader strategy of acquiring and developing major science fiction franchises, similar to how Paramount+ supports "Star Trek" and Netflix has invested in shows like "Stranger Things." The series is currently in development, with additional production details expected to be announced as the project progresses.