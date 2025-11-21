Kate Middleton is reportedly not bothered by Meghan Markle's new media project and that she finds the time of the duchess's next Netflix holiday special more funny than irritating.

Markle's holiday episode of "With Love, Meghan" will be aired on Dec. 3, only two days before Catherine is hosting her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Abbey.

While the close timing drew attention across royal-watching circles, those familiar with the situation have described the princess as relaxed and confident about her event's prominence.

Markle previewed the special on Instagram, encouraging viewers to "embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season."

Netflix said the program will feature her Montecito home decorated for the holidays and will share "simple how-tos" for meals, crafts and seasonal gatherings.

Let the festivities begin. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6zYZkWyrC3 — Netflix (@netflix) November 19, 2025

A Repeating Pattern Around Royal Events

The release comes on the heels of another recent scheduling overlap, when Prince Harry publicized details of a Vancouver visit soon after Prince William completed a major engagement in Brazil. Harry's spokesperson denied any coordinated timing.

Those familiar with the Wales household say Catherine has taken note of the December scheduling pattern but is not rattled by it.

According to Radar Onlineshe reportedly saw Markle's announcement and "just laughed," describing the duchess's move as "petty" but ultimately inconsequential.

In private, she has expressed confidence that her carol service, now one of the royal family's most watched annual broadcasts, will "outshine and crush anything Meghan puts out."

People close to the princess describe her mindset as calm and grounded. They say she believes the event's tone, charitable mission and strong public reception speak for themselves.

Catherine the Princess of Wales - AKA the Queen of Christmas 👑🎄 pic.twitter.com/Hxme60mYbm — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) November 14, 2025

How the Sussexes' Hollywood Pivot Ties In

Markle's holiday special arrives as the Sussexes deepen their work in the United States, a shift that has also drawn Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice into renewed public speculation.

According to another Radar Online report, Harry has been encouraging his cousins, particularly Eugenie, to spend more time in California as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, face intense scrutiny following the stripping of their remaining royal honors.

Eugenie has reportedly felt "really exposed and vulnerable" in London as criticism surrounding her family escalates.

Harry and Markle have maintained a close relationship with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who were among the first royals to visit the couple in the U.S.

Those familiar with the dynamic have described Harry as protective, noting that he does not want his cousins "dragged under" by backlash tied to their father.

They also say the Sussexes have emphasized the professional opportunities available to the princess in the United States, including the potential to contribute to Markle's creative ventures or Harry's Invictus-related work.

Critics, however, have interpreted the outreach as a bid to build what they describe as a "royal rebels" faction outside the monarchy. Those close to Harry dispute the characterization, insisting his concern stems from family loyalty rather than a desire to escalate tensions with the palace.