New reporting has shed light on the influential figure who has quietly supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upscale lifestyle in recent years.

According to coverage from the Daily Mail and other outlets, billionaire cosmetics entrepreneur Victoria Jackson has opened her homes — and even her private jet — to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offering them access to a lifestyle resembling their former royal standard.

Jackson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌, 70, has been famous for her trend-setting beauty brand and her presence on QVC for over three decades. She lives in New York, Beverly Hills, and Montecito. The people who know about the matter say that the Sussexes often use these places when they go out or have a private ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌event.

The Daily Mail reported that Meghan and Harry have routinely stayed at Jackson's Upper East Side brownstone when visiting New York.

Meghan was even introduced to her Harper's Bazaar interviewer inside the brownstone by a house manager. The couple were said to be staying there during the 2023 incident they described as an aggressive encounter with photographers.

Sources quoted by the outlet said the couple "have been staying there for years" and regularly make use of Jackson's other properties, including her Los Angeles home, reportedly their base shortly before attending Kris Jenner's recent 70th birthday party.

Jackson's sprawling Beverly Hills estate, once built for Buster Keaton and previously home to Cary Grant, includes a 50-foot living room, a 60-foot pool and a 500-foot olive-lined driveway where guests are reportedly ferried by golf cart.

Her Montecito home has hosted private moments as well: Meghan celebrated her 41st birthday there and later conducted an interview for The Cut from the property. Archie and Lilibet are said to enjoy visiting Jackson's pet micropigs.

One source quoted by the Daily Mail said that "Victoria's houses make their place in Montecito look like a prison or a beach shack," adding that the security and cost-free arrangements are "appealing" to the couple.

In addition to housing, outlets have reported that Jackson sometimes lends her Dassault Falcon private jet to the couple, a perk that would significantly reduce travel costs and increase security.

The ties extend publicly as well. Meghan's As Ever brand recently appeared in a pop-up display at Godmothers, the Montecito bookstore co-owned by Jackson and literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh.

How Victoria Jackson Became a Key Figure in the Sussexes' Post-Royal World

According to the Daily Mail, Jackson was introduced to the couple by Gloria Steinem, a longtime friend and neighbor. The relationship expanded quickly, bringing Meghan and Harry into Jackson's close circle of high-profile acquaintances, including Kris Jenner and Oprah Winfrey.

The Sussexes have reciprocated through informal support of Jackson's ventures. They've attended several events at Godmothers, and Meghan wore products from Jackson's revived No Makeup Makeup line to the ESPY Awards last year.

Jackson also appeared in the first season of "With Love, Meghan," joining the duchess in a game of mahjong as part of her "Maj squad."

Jackson's backstory, detailed in PEOPLE magazine, includes significant hardship. She has spoken openly about a violent attack she survived at age 17: "I never went back in my room again," she told the publication. Explaining​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ her decision to go on, she stated, "It's always going to be there, but how can I move through it?"

Her career path began at beauty school after she was granted a scholarship, which later became the starting point for Victoria Jackson Cosmetics, launched in 1986.

Jackson's philanthropic work grew out of her daughter Ali's 2008 diagnosis with neuromyelitis optica (NMO). She founded a research organization and has said she personally contributed more than $80 million. Three treatments for the disease have since been approved, and Ali is now 31.

Jackson recently returned to the beauty space with a refreshed No Makeup Makeup line. She has credited Meghan's natural wedding-day aesthetic with helping renew interest in minimalist beauty, telling PEOPLE, "I think now more than ever, people feel, 'I don't have to hide behind it all.'"