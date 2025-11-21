Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is still formally introduced by her royal title even in intimate settings.

According to a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, in one anecdote, a house manager announced "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" to journalists during a visit, despite no one else being present.

"A golf cart pulls up, the gravel crunching beneath its tires. 'The Duchess of Sussex,' someone in the scrum announces," Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote.

"Meghan descends, dressed in wide-leg trousers, a silk blouse, and a small pair of pavé-diamond studs by the Ukrainian brand Guzema."

The duchess, 44, spoke candidly about her marriage to Prince Harry, their children, and her experiences working from home, following the release of the trailer for the Christmas special of her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan."

Family and Playfulness

Markle described how Harry's "childlike wonder and playfulness" first drew her to him, saying, "I was so drawn to that, and he brought that out in me."

She added, "He loves me so boldly, fully," explaining that his approach to life has influenced their family and business life alike.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ nine years of being a couple, the two pair has two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. While emphasizing the advantages of telecommuting, Markle pointed out that since her office is very close to the kitchen, she can be with the kids ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌more.

"[Lilibet] comes and sits on my lap when I'm in the middle of the meeting, whether it's about P(rofit) and L(oss) for my brand or it's about something creative," she said. "It's a great luxury."

Markle also reflected on the challenges of maintaining boundaries in the public eye, saying, "You find different ways to protect yourself, whether that's self-preservation or it's just growing up."

She emphasized that being a mother informs how she treats herself, adding, "I can give myself the same grace as a founder. There's no such thing as perfect. I, too, get to make mistakes."

Let the festivities begin. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/6zYZkWyrC3 — Netflix (@netflix) November 19, 2025

Royal Duties and Netflix Projects

The interview comes amid ongoing discussions about her use of the royal title, which she continues to hold despite stepping down as a senior working royal with Harry in 2020.

Markle recently visited schoolchildren at an archaeological dig, where staff announced her title as she stepped off a golf cart.

The Duke of Sussex is set to make his first appearance in the Christmas special of Markle's Netflix series, sharing a brief scene with his wife in a kitchen, as seen in the 65-second trailer released Wednesday.

The show, which previously faced criticism after its March premiere, features Markle offering hosting tips and cooking alongside celebrity friends.

Since their exit from official royal duties, Markle and Harry have secured a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, reportedly worth more than $100 million. Markle described the agreement as "an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership," despite speculation that the streaming platform may be re-evaluating the couple's projects, according to The Sunday Times.