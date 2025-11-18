Lsie Hewitt, who is pregnant with her first child with comedian Pete Davidson, shared a candid update on her experience living with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in pregnancy.

Per E! News, the 29-year-old model asked for advice from others who have managed hEDS while pregnant. She thanked people for their responses in an Instagram Stories post on Nov. 17.

"I have literally received hundreds of messages from women with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome who have been pregnant or are pregnant who have gone through what I'm going through right now," Hewitt wrote. "There are so many symptoms and things that I didn't realize can be attributed to Ehlers-Danlos."

She added that the outreach has helped her learn more about herself and her condition: "I'm learning so much about myself through this experience."

The Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Society characterizes hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome as a genetic connective tissue disorder with generalized joint hypermobility, instability, and chronic pain. This condition is autosomal dominant, which means that if one of the parents possesses the gene for it, the children are at risk.

Hewitt described the intensity of her symptoms, including chronic pain that persisted throughout her pregnancy.

"I am just straight-up suffering and in so much pain every single day," she said in an Instagram video Nov. 14. "I actually really don't know how it could get worse than this."

She has tried many ways to manage her pain: exercise, stretches, physical therapy, acupuncture, energy healing, and steroid shots. Hewitt also mentioned the relationship between hEDS and endometriosis, where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it.

"So, I'm turning to Instagram because I would really like to speak to someone who has been through pregnancy and birth with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome," she said. "Did your pain go away after? Does it get better? Am I gonna die?"