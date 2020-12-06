Jude Law Cheating: Sienna Miller Speaks Out 15 Years After Heartbreaking Scandal

After 15 years, Sienna Miller finally opened up about the cheating scandal of her ex-fiance Jude Law. She shared how being a victim of infidelity almost wrecked her.

Sienna Miller's Heartbreak

According to Miller, Law being publicly discovered as having an affair is the "most challenging" moment of her life. It can be remembered that back in 2005, Miller and Law got engaged after a whirlwind romance on the set of the 2004 movie "Alfie," as cited by Page Six.

While away for a job, shooting "As You Like It" in London, Miller heard about the news that Law had an affair with his children's nanny. While the actor took it upon himself to issue a public apology, his engagement to Miller was eventually called off.

Sienna Miller's Dilemma

In a new interview with the The Daily Beast, Miller recalled those painful memories and admitted that being cheated on is hard, which was further made worse by the media who kept hounding her about it at the time.

"That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it's just the last thing you want to do," she revealed to the outlet.

"It was really hard. And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behavior. They knew where I would be every night," she further explained.

Law's very public apolog, which included directly addressing Sienna and asking for her forgiveness, did nothing for her.

Instead, Miller said she found herself so shocked about the turn of events that she was mentally traumatized. She explained that she had mentally blocked "whole six weeks of that experience" and had no recollection of it. She would go out to dinner with friends and then forget all about it.

Her friends would tell her about these gatherings and she would have no recollection of what transpired until she healed and recovered.

"I was in so much shock over it all. And I'd really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything," Sienna said.

After the cheating incident, Miller and Law actually reconciled, but only for three years. They got together again in 2008 before calling it quits for good in 2011.

Meanwhile, Law himself was in a recent interview and essentially talked about the same thing. He did not tackle the scandal and instead talked how living a public life and being followed by the media has affected him.

Speaking to News Corp Australia's The BINGE Guide on Sunday, the British-born star revealed he navigates life in the spotlight by not dwelling on his public image. He said it is "healthier" for him to do so.

Back in 2018, Law also gave a hint that he was tired of fame.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the "Sherlock Holmes" actor said that, occasionally, he wishes he could be an ordinary person and walk to the corner store just in his pajamas.

