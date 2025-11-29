Prince Harry is under fresh scrutiny over suggestions he had been monitoring Meghan Markle's social media output before the couple's formal introduction in 2016.

According to RadarOnline, sources close to the Duke of Sussex claim he conducted what they called relentless online tracking in the weeks ahead of their first date despite long-held assumptions he became smitten with her after watching "Suits."

The report added that Harry, in his memoir, "Spare," said that his first impression of Meghan did not come from television but a short Snapchat-style video that was posted by his childhood friend Violet von Westenholz.

He wrote in the book, "They were playing with a new app that put silly filters on your photos. Violet and the woman had dog ears, dog noses, long red dog tongues hanging out."

He then added of Meghan, "This woman with Violet... my God."

T&C sources close to the matter described how Harry's interest escalated rather quickly. One insider said, "He wasn't casually browsing. He was checking her profile repeatedly, asking friends about her, looking for any new posts. He was smitten, but it definitely crossed into online stalking territory."

Another source, introduced similarly to provide a neutral summary, said, "Harry said he'd never seen anyone like her and wasn't about to let the opportunity slip. He was determined to meet her."

In "Spare," Harry recalled having watched the filtered clip "several times," writing, "I'd never seen anyone so beautiful." The RadarOnline report adds that those close to him began to notice how constantly he appeared to be checking his phone.

One source told the outlet, "He was glued to his phone after that first viewing. If he wasn't messaging her, he was looking at her pictures"

The article also brings into focus how keen Harry was to reach out to Meghan, describing how he texted von Westenholz for an introduction. Meghan eventually messaged him, complimenting the "beautiful photographs" he had posted from Africa.

Harry wrote that he "sat on my bed texting like a teenager." Their relationship quickly escalated from messages to a first date in 2016, Harry remembered, showing up "red-cheeked, puffing, sweaty," and saying that the conversation flowed so easily.

A second date led to a weeklong trip to Botswana, where he said later he had realized Meghan was his "soulmate."