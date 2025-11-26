Meghan Markle's highly publicized new Harper's Bazaar cover has set off a wave of online plastic surgery speculation after fans noted the dramatic change in the duchess' eye area.

The fresh look has become the latest subject driving public interest in the former senior royal.

RadarOnline reports that the speculation intensified when a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon commented on the 2025 photos and Markle's 2022 cover of "The Cut." The outlet reported that the doctor, who has never treated Markle, pointed out what he described as the "striking change" in her eyelids and upper orbital region.

"The heaviness of her upper lids is no longer present," Dr. Raffi Hovsepian told RadarOnline.

"Her upper eyelid crease appears more defined, higher, and cleaner, while the skin between the crease and brow looks tighter and less hooded," he said.

The surgeon provided additional details to substantiate his assessment. He said, "That's very consistent with the aesthetic outcome seen after upper blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), Upper eyelid skin pinch technique, and conservative fat pad reduction."

RadarOnline also pointed out how Markle's new look compares to the pictures taken three years ago. "Meghan's recent photos show a noticeably more lifted, defined, and open upper eyelid area compared to her 2022 images," he continued. "Her eye shape now appears brighter, more sculpted, and more refreshed."

The physician adds that a combination of subtle refinements may be contributing to the overall change. "There are also midface refinements, smoother under-eye transitions, and improved brow support that collectively enhance her overall look," he explained. "These changes are aesthetic, cohesive, and professionally executed — but undeniably noticeable when placed side-by-side."

Did Meghan Markle Say Anything About the Speculations?

Markle, however, has never confirmed if she has undergone any cosmetic procedure. In a 2015 interview with Porter, she dismissed the speculation. She said, "I don't pay a lot of attention, frankly."

RadarOnline pointed out that Markle uses lighter makeup these days, compared to her acting years, and that contributes to differences in her appearance. Despite ongoing rumors, Markle has maintained a focus on her current work and family and has shown little public concern over debates regarding her changing look.

Markle is prepares for the release of her Netflix holiday special "With Love, Meghan," which features Harry's first appearance.

Amidst this, The Sunday Times reports ongoing speculation about the long-term future of the couple's multimillion-dollar Netflix partnership.