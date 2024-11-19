Dave Coulier is defending his longtime friend and Full House co-star John Stamos following a controversy involving a bald cap.

The controversy involving Stamos was sparked after the Fuller House alum shared photos of himself in a bald cap alongside Coulier, including one of him shaving his cancer-striken friend's head.

"Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro," Stamos captioned the picture on Instagram. "You're handling this with so much strength and positivity—it's inspiring. I know you're going to get through this, and I'm proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you."

In the comments, many questioned Stamos' decision to not shave his head in solidarity with Coulier, considering the bald cap as a mockery of his friend's affliction. However, some cancer survivors took to the comments to defend Stamos, pointing out that the actor's intentions came from a good place.

"I'm sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I've just begun my cancer journey," Coulier wrote in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Nov. 19. "It's our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time."

Read More: How Dave Coulier Broke His Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis to His 'Full House' Castmates

"I'm a comedian and humor is what drives me," continued the actor. "John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap - being a true loving friend and brother."

Coulier looked at the positive side of being open about his cancer diagnosis, sharing that he has "heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam."

The comedian then noted that finding humor amid such a difficult time is what keeps him going. "I'm still going to laugh in the face of adversity," he assured. "When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon, to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it. So, I'm choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That's just who I am."

He ended his message by writing, "I wish nothing but love for all of you."

Read More: John Stamos Reacts To 'Brother' Dave Coulier's 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis With Heartfelt Message of Support

Last week, Coulier announced on the TODAY show that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Coulier reflected on the shocking moment he received his diagnosis, saying, "[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else." His first sign of trouble came when he discovered a lump in his groin, prompting further testing that left him "on pins and needles" as he awaited news about whether the cancer had spread to vital organs, blood, or bones.

During this uncertain time, Coulier shared a heartfelt conversation with his wife, Melissa. "I'm OK with whatever the news [is] going to be no matter how devastating," he told her. "I've had an incredible life. I've had the most amazing people in my life. This has been an extraordinary journey, and I'm OK if this is the end of the journey."