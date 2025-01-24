Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa Coulier, shared how she supports her husband through "tough" chemotherapy treatments, and an update on his overall wellbeing.

Coulier — known for playing Uncle Joey on the classic hit series, Full House — announced that he was diagnosed with stage 3 non Hodgkin lymphoma — in October 2024 before revealing the diagnosis on the Today show.

According to Melissa, a plethora of family and friends are "rallying around" the beloved actor, and revealed the two even have dance parties with their pups to keep his spirits up and positive.

"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult," Melissa told WXYZ Detroit. "He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it."

"Every morning, if he's feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too," Melissa stated.

According to the news outlet, the beloved 1990's actor has detailed his experiences through treatment while appearing on the Full House Rewind podcast on YouTube, joking about his hair, the hats he's wearing, and the frigid Midwest winters.

It appears the 65-year-old is trying his best to maintain a positive attitude throughout treatment, however, Melissa says Coulier is no stranger to loss, as his entire family can relate to exactly what he's going through. "I think it's just innately in him," his wife told the news outlet.

"He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it," she detailed.

"I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them," she said.

Despite his strength, breaking the news to his former Full House cast mates wasn't easy. The actor opted to tell them all at once via group text, which included John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and even series creator Jeff Franklin.

"I didn't want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out," Coulier told PEOPLE in November 2024.

"It was just this outpouring of, 'I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you're in great hands with Mel, but what can we do?' It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We've been there for so many years for each other and it's pretty remarkable."

Dave Coulier received his grim diagnosis of "very aggressive" cancer after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," he added. "This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."

Coulier — who was nominated for the TV Land award in 2004 — began "intense" chemotherapy treatment shortly after, which he says "scared the daylights" out of him. "There [are] days where I feel unbelievable," he revealed. "Then there's other days where ... I'm just going to lay down and let this be what it's going to be."

The actor is scheduled to complete treatment in February 2025.