Hugh Jackman has made his relationship with Sutton Foster official on Instagram, sharing a warm message and video from her holiday performance in New York City.

The post marks the first time the actor has publicly celebrated Foster on social media, confirming months of speculation about their romance.

Jackman, 57, posted a photo and clip of Foster singing at Café Carlyle, where she performed in a sparkling green gown.

"@suttonlenore performing during the holidays at @cafecarlyle ... now that's an iconic NYC night! And, truly magical," he wrote.

In the video, Foster notices Jackman filming from the audience, smiles, and blushes before waving to him, creating a sweet moment that fans quickly react to with excitement.

The Instagram post comes one month after the couple made their red carpet debut at the "Song Sung Blue" premiere.

They appeared happy and relaxed together, smiling widely and standing close as photographers snapped pictures.

A source previously told Page Six that the pair had been dating quietly and were "in love" but wanted to keep their relationship private at first.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster took the next step in their relatively new relationship Wednesday ... they're now Instagram official!



Read more: https://t.co/V4csUmdiGk pic.twitter.com/aCrxCzS6G2 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2025

Jackman and Foster met while starring together in "The Music Man" on Broadway from 2021 to 2023. Both were still married at the time.

Jackman separated from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, and their divorce was finalized the following June.

Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Reports later suggested that their connection began before their marriages ended, with one insider claiming there had been "an affair and overlap," US Magazine reported.

The rumor caused tension during Jackman's split, and friends said Furness felt "devastated" by the sudden end of their longtime marriage.

Despite the rocky period, sources shared that Jackman and Furness have recently begun rebuilding communication and are now "doing better" as they adjust to life after divorce.

Foster has also faced attention since news of their relationship became public. The actress and Griffin share an 8-year-old daughter, while Jackman and Furness share two adult children.