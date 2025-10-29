Reports are surfacing that longtime members of "The Howard Stern" Show are quietly exploring other job opportunities amid growing doubts about the show's future at SiriusXM.

Fred Norris — a key member of Stern's team since their early radio days in 1979 — was overheard at the SiriusXM offices discussing his uncertain future.

"Fred was walking with another guy at Sirius and said to him, 'Let me know, because I don't know what's going to happen come January. I might be looking for a job,'" one witness claimed.

Insiders say the mood among Stern's staff has become tense as the end of the year approaches.

A source told The Sun that employees have been talking about the show possibly wrapping up before the new year.

"After conversations with [producer] Gary Dell'Abate and others, it sounds like they aren't expecting to re-sign with Sirius," the source said.

Howard Stern's current contract with SiriusXM — reportedly worth around $500 million — is set to expire in December, PageSix reported.

Though SiriusXM is expected to make Stern an offer to stay, sources familiar with the negotiations suggest the two sides may not agree on terms.

"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment," one insider told sources earlier this year.

Tension Rises Behind the Howard Stern Show

Tension behind the scenes reportedly intensified last month when rumors spread that Stern might retire or end the show.

Staff members were said to be "panicking," unsure if they'd still have jobs in 2026. "Fear has sunk in that next week or next month they might not have a job," a source told the Daily Mail. "Getting laid off has been in the back of their minds for quite some time."

Employees are reportedly cautious about discussing the situation publicly, as many signed strict confidentiality agreements.

One insider explained that breaking those rules could result in instant termination.

"There's a ton of people there whose lives would drastically change based on Stern firing on a whim," the source said.

Despite the uncertainty, Stern, 71, has pushed back on retirement rumors.

According to Yahoo, earlier this month, he joked on-air that Bravo host Andy Cohen would replace him—a prank that reportedly didn't go over well with staff already worried about their jobs.