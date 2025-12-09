Controversy​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has been renewed by Prince Harry's attempts to get a security detail paid by the British taxpayers when he comes to the UK, with the critics alleging that the Duke of Sussex is exploiting the system.

He made a case for his security to be reviewed by the Home Office, the government department in charge of security assessment for high-profile figures, and recently he emerged the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌winner.

The decision may grant Harry access to police security whenever he travels back to the UK.

Security Could Bring Family Reunions, but Critics Remain Skeptical

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Harry gets the updated security, he might be able to see the King and also be with his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when he is in the UK. However, a lot of commentators were skeptical of the timing and implied that the Duke is using his children as a cover to make the security ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌request.

On what grounds is self-exiled Harry - who performs no duties to represent HM The King/The Crown - entitled to taxpayer funded 24/7 security in the UK, when actual working senior members of the Royal Family do not receive 24/7 taxpayer funded security?



Perhaps report on that. — Katarina Brozovic+ (@brozovicbasic) December 9, 2025

UK security services will assess Harry and his wife's behaviour, social media, public statements and beyond. — Lusi 🏴‍☠️ (@S1CT) December 8, 2025

He should pay for it his own security — Pix 🎨 (@PixassoHQ) December 8, 2025

He is really digging around the RF. Are they powerless against him and his wife??? — Hakima 🇲🇦🫶🇲🇦 (@Hakimadga) December 8, 2025

100% spot on. Harry quit the job, trashed the family for hundreds of millions, and now demands British taxpayers foot his 24/7 armed security bill whenever he fancies a visit. The entitlement is off the charts. He can sod off. Pay for your own security mate. — just my opinion 🇬🇧 (@VotedReform) December 8, 2025

This has Charles written all over it we it. He wants to see those kids before he dies. — tech docs & tread blocks (@arianamarie) December 9, 2025

I think he is very sad in his marriage and realises he made a huge mistake. He wants back in the fold because his dad is really ill and he knows William will banish him forever. He’s banking on daddy to fix it for him. — Lisa (@loverlyliza) December 8, 2025

The Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020 meant they lost automatic security coverage.

According to The Sun, Harry's camp compiled evidence from law enforcement and government sources to support the review, with a Home Office decision expected in January 2026.

Harry last saw King Charles in September 2025, during a solo trip to the UK for charity events. Meghan Markle, 44, last visited in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Security arrangements were a sticking point even then, reflecting the longstanding tension over the Sussexes' safety protocols.

The Duke has described previous rulings as insufficient and sometimes perilous. Speaking to the BBC, he said, "Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020 and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realize that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?"

He added, "Whether you're the government, the Royal Household, whether you're my dad, my family, despite all of our differences, do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

Buckingham Palace has reiterated that all issues regarding Harry's protection have been "examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."

Will Security Changes Signal a Royal Return?

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ few royal commentators have implied that a Home Office review might be the signal for the Duke's partial return to royal life. However, another group of people warn that the issue of trust is still a very big obstacle.

The book "Spare", his Netflix productions, and former interviews have been seen as hurting the monarchy, making the idea of a possible reconciliation ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌doubtful.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror, "There are threats against him and his family, and these are now being reassessed by RAVEC, the Home Office Committee in charge of security. There is no doubt that he feels passionately about the need to have police protection for himself and his family, if and when they visit Britain."

He also noted that while Harry's brother, Prince William, has softened some opposition to reconciliation, the Sussexes' popularity in Britain remains low.

Another source added, "By the time William takes the throne, the Sussex brand will be so diminished it won't even matter. Why take away something that's already worthless?"

The King reportedly remains cautious about rekindling closer ties. Sources told the Sunday Times that he "cannot and will not lobby" for Harry, explaining that repeated requests for intervention would only complicate matters.