Justin Timberlake is prioritizing his health recovery after revealing a Lyme disease diagnosis in July 2025.

The 44-year-old artist disclosed the tick-borne bacterial infection in an Instagram statement on July 31, just one day after concluding his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in Istanbul.​

Timberlake revealed that he had been struggling with significant health challenges throughout the two-year international tour, which began in April 2024, according to People. The diagnosis provided clarity on symptoms he experienced during performances, including severe nerve pain, extreme fatigue, and episodes of illness while on stage. He described the condition as relentlessly debilitating both mentally and physically.​

The singer shared that he was initially shocked by the diagnosis but recognized how it explained the physical difficulties he encountered during the demanding tour schedule. According to reports, Timberlake initially attributed some of his symptoms to the natural toll of aging and returning to touring, but eventually pushed for months to obtain a medical diagnosis.​

Despite his health struggles, Timberlake made the personal decision to continue touring rather than cancel remaining performances. He stated that the joy derived from performing outweighed the temporary stress his body was experiencing, the New York Post reported. He expressed gratitude for persevering through the tour and emphasized that completing it allowed him to prove his mental resilience to himself while creating memorable moments with fans.​

Current reports indicate that Timberlake is now focused on his recovery process. A source close to the artist said that in December, he was "prioritizing his health" following the grueling tour and his Lyme disease diagnosis. His wife, Jessica Biel, whom he married in 2012, has been supportive throughout this period, wanting him to achieve full recovery.​

Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia bacteria, typically transmitted through infected tick bites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment are important for preventing complications. While most patients treated in early stages recover quickly and fully, some who receive treatment in later stages may experience lasting effects on their nervous system or joints.​

Timberlake's decision to share his diagnosis publicly was motivated by a desire to be transparent about his struggles and prevent misinterpretation of his performance difficulties during the tour. He also expressed hope to help others experiencing the disease by raising awareness about Lyme disease and its effects, as per CNN.