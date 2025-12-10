The "Vanderpump Rules" reboot is facing questions about its future after the first live episode of Season 12 drew dramatically lower ratings than its predecessor.

According to sources and industry data obtained by The U.S. Sun. the show, centered on Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood hotspot SUR, returned to Bravo screens on Dec. 2 with an entirely new cast, replacing familiar faces such as Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana Madix.

The reboot's premiere drew just 290,000 live viewers, marking an 80% drop from Season 11 and the lowest live debut in the show's history.

A source speaking to The U.S. Sun said, "Bravo execs are struggling with the reboot. First of all, they don't find the show to be as good, that's the biggest issue. The cast is not landing with the audience like the network thought before they filmed, and this big revival turned out to be a letdown. They had big plans and ultimately couldn't deliver."

New Cast Struggles to Capture the Magic

The revamped Season 12 cast includes servers and bartenders trying to make a name for themselves in Los Angeles: Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez. These newcomers replaced the original ensemble, who had become reality TV icons.

Industry insiders note that part of the difficulty may stem from Vanderpump's busy schedule.

At 65, she has been promoting other projects, including Vanderpump Villa on Hulu. While some sources defend her efforts, insisting she has been "very generous with her time promoting this show," others argue that her attention is split, contributing to the reboot's shaky launch.

A production source told The U.S. Sun, "It seems like Vanderpump Rules' time on TV has come to an end if they can't turn the ship around."

Original Series vs. the Reboot

"Vanderpump Rules" initially launched as a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," built around the chaos of Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR and the entangled relationships of its young staff. Its mix of romance, friendship, and betrayal quickly became a reality TV phenomenon, with episodes remembered for their high-drama moments, including infamous fights, affairs, and viral quotes.

According to a review on SlashFilm, the original show thrived because "the cameras walked into reality TV gold" — the cast already had real-life conflicts and relationships that naturally created tension. The reboot, by contrast, has struggled to replicate that chemistry. Critics describe the new cast as "entirely too self-aware about being on a show" and lacking the natural friction that made the original series addictive.

"Half the drama in the new 'pilot' is about some guy in his 50s named Paulo, and he doesn't even appear on-screen," the Decider review noted. "It feels like producers are manufacturing drama, and while that's not exactly new in reality TV, the best shows feel completely natural. The new Vanderpump Rules is DOA."

Audience Reaction and Future Prospects

Only one episode of the new season has aired, so the final verdict is not yet in. Sources suggest that the show's trajectory could shift depending on audience engagement over the next few weeks. Some insiders remain cautiously optimistic that the reboot could find its footing, but others warn that the initial numbers are a warning sign.

"It would be inaccurate to say it's 'not looking likely' that the reboot would be picked up again with the same cast," a source close to the production said. Still, they acknowledged that the ratings collapse and low engagement "have put the show's future in jeopardy."