Philip Joseph "Joey" DeSena, a former two-time "Jeopardy!" champion, was arrested on December 1 on two felony charges of secret peeping in North Carolina.

The 42-year-old development engineer from Raleigh faces serious allegations stemming from an incident on October 10. Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a private residence and discovered surveillance devices hidden in a bathroom.​

According to court documents, authorities accuse DeSena of "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously" installing hidden cameras in a bathroom with the intent to capture images of another person without their consent.

The warrant indicates that a device capable of creating photographic images was placed in the bathroom, prompting a thorough investigation by local law enforcement. DeSena reportedly cooperated with detectives during questioning but denied knowledge of the devices' placement, according to People.​

DeSena's arrest follows his appearances on the long-running game show last year. He first competed on "Jeopardy!" on November 11, 2024, winning that episode with $17,487. He returned on November 12, claiming victory once again and earning $27,211, bringing his total winnings to $44,698. He was eliminated during his third appearance on November 13.

DeSena also participated in the Champions Wildcard Tournament in January, reaching the semifinals before losing to Drew Goins and Jen Feldman. Before his game show run, DeSena worked as a software engineer and often shared his trivia enthusiasm on platforms like Reddit.​

Following his arrest, DeSena posted a $5,000 bond on December 3. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, Mens Journal reported. Neighbors in his Raleigh community expressed shock, describing him as a quiet family man who kept to himself.​

During his time on the show, DeSena engaged with fans on social media and the "Jeopardy!" subreddit. He shared that during one Final Jeopardy round, he answered "Lorelai" as a tribute to his daughter. He expressed gratitude to the "Jeopardy!" team in posts, calling his experience on the show a "literal dream come true." Fans who followed his online activity noted his excitement about everyday puzzles and family life.​

The allegations against DeSena have cast a shadow over his earlier success on the quiz show, which has been airing since 1984. Legal experts note that felony secret peeping carries potential penalties of up to two years in prison per count in North Carolina. DeSena's case remains ongoing as authorities review digital evidence from the recovered devices, as per KOMO News.