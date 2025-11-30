Alix Earle is clearing up the worry around her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios after fans questioned why he wasn't seen cheering her on during the "Dancing With the Stars" season 34 finale.

The influencer, who finished the season as runner-up with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, explained in a Nov. 28 TikTok that her boyfriend simply couldn't attend because of his football schedule.

According to ENews, when a fan commented, "I hope u and Braxton are still together," Alix replied, "He couldn't come bc of football."

Berrios, a wide receiver for the Houston Texans, has been busy with the NFL season, which kept him away from the ballroom.

Still, he made sure Alix felt supported. During the Nov. 25 finale, producers played a prerecorded message from him.

"I've watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows," he told her. "Good luck. Have fun, babe."

Alix Earle addressed the status of her and Braxton Berrios relationship after fans noticed he was absent from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom this season. pic.twitter.com/nLZt3yFhph — E! Australia & NZ (@EOnlineAU) December 1, 2025

Alix Earle Calls Val Her Chmerkovskiy 'Best Friend'

Alix later said that dancing each day helped her stay calm and motivated during the long competition.

She also shared how important her partnership with Val became, calling him a "best friend" who encouraged her every step of the way.

When the season ended, she admitted the emotions hit hard. "I just can't believe that it's over," she said. "It went by so fast... But it was the best night ever."

Even while dealing with long-distance challenges, Alix and Braxton have continued showing their bond online.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 after meeting at a party in Miami, often share sweet Instagram moments.

Berrios has posted many heartfelt messages over the past two years, praising Alix for her kindness, strength, and the joy she brings into his life.

In one birthday message, he wrote that watching her "take on the world in stride" was one of his favorite things, Complex reported.

Another time, he called her his "best friend" and said he felt "lucky" to walk through life with her.

Alix has also been honest about how hard long-distance can be, especially while juggling her podcast, her rising fame, and her run on DWTS.

She once explained that "communication is key" and that she tries to cherish the time they do get together.