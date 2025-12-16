Disney released a behind-the-scenes recording video featuring the cast of "The Emperor's New Groove" as part of the film's 25th anniversary celebration.

The footage showcases the original voice actors bringing their characters to life in the recording booth over two decades ago, capturing the vocal performances that became iconic in the animated classic.​

The video highlights four principal cast members: Eartha Kitt as the villainous Yzma, John Goodman as the gentle peasant Pacha, Patrick Warburton as the lovable Kronk, and David Spade as the arrogant Emperor Kuzco. The release was made on December 15, 2025, the exact date the film first arrived in theaters 25 years ago, according to the New York Times.​

The timing of the behind-the-scenes release coincides with Disney's broader 25th anniversary initiatives for the film. Earlier in November, the studio brought the film back to cinemas with a special three-day engagement at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The theatrical celebration featured a D23-hosted panel on opening night with director Mark Dindal, writer Dave Reynolds, composer John Debney, and voice actor Patrick Warburton, who reflected on the film's lasting legacy.​​

Beyond the theatrical screenings, Disney has enhanced the anniversary commemoration with a newly restored and remastered version of the film. The studio's preservation team spent months on the restoration process, delivering a refreshed version in 4K quality. The restored film became available on digital and Blu-ray formats beginning December 9, 2025, Polygon reported.​​

The studio also recognized the milestone with limited-edition merchandise, including a specially designed Yzma doll available at Disney Parks and DisneyStore.com. Additional anniversary celebrations included an after-hours exclusive event at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park held during D23 2025, which featured special tributes to both the film and Disney's water parks.​

Despite its initial underperformance at the box office when it debuted in 2000, "The Emperor's New Groove" has cultivated a devoted fanbase over the past 25 years. The film's enduring popularity led to the creation of a direct-to-video sequel titled "Kronk's New Groove" and an animated television series called "The Emperor's New School."

The movie follows the transformative journey of the self-centered Emperor Kuzco, who becomes a llama through the schemes of his advisor Yzma, forcing him to rely on a peasant named Pacha to restore his humanity, as per WDW News Today.