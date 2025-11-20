HBO has officially renewed "House of the Dragon" for a fourth season, the network announced Thursday during a press presentation in New York City.

Season 4 is scheduled to premiere in 2028, extending the "Game of Thrones" prequel's future for another three years. The renewal comes weeks before the highly anticipated third season arrives in summer 2026.​

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, confirmed the renewal during the presentation. Francesa Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, celebrated the decision in a statement. "We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe," she said.​

The show's pattern of extended gaps between seasons will continue with this renewal. Season 1 premiered in 2022, followed by Season 2 in 2024, and now Season 3 is arriving in summer 2026, all separated by roughly two-year intervals. This timeline places Season 3's release just beyond the Emmy Awards eligibility cutoff on May 31, 2026, likely positioning it for a June debut.​

Showrunner Ryan Condal has previously indicated that he designed the story to conclude after four seasons, though HBO has not officially designated Season 4 as the final season. The exact conclusion remains subject to change once Condal finalizes the script for Season 4.​

HBO also announced during the same presentation that another "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," received a renewal for a second season ahead of its Season 1 premiere scheduled for January 18, 2026. This series, based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg stories, will arrive before Season 3 of "House of the Dragon."​

"House of the Dragon," based on Martin's novel "Fire & Blood," is set approximately 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and focuses on House Targaryen and the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons. Season 2, which concluded in August 2024, ended with major cliffhangers that intensified anticipation for what comes next.​

The third season is expected to begin with a significant battle sequence known as the Battle of the Gullet, according to HBO's programming head. Actress Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, confirmed that the season opens with substantial action.