Disney is reportedly working on a live-action spin-off film centered on Gaston, the antagonist from "Beauty and the Beast."

The studio announced the project in its early development stages, marking another venture into adapting its animated classics for live-action audiences.​

Dave Callaham is writing the script for the feature, with Michelle Rejwan set to produce. Kate Herron and Briony Redman had previously worked on an earlier version of the screenplay before Callaham took on the project. No director has been attached to the film at this time.​

The new Gaston film represents a completely fresh interpretation of the character. Luke Evans, who portrayed the villain in Disney's 2017 live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast," will not be returning for this project, according to Deadline. The studio plans to recast the role with a new actor. According to reports, the film will incorporate "swashbuckling" elements, suggesting an adventure-focused tone rather than a direct remake of the character's story.​

Plot specifics remain unclear, as the project is still in preliminary stages of development. However, sources indicate that Disney studio executives are enthusiastic about the concept.​

This announcement comes years after Disney initially explored a different Gaston project. Around 2020, the studio began developing a Disney+ prequel series that would have starred Luke Evans reprising his role and Josh Gad as LeFou, CBR reported. The series was set to begin filming in summer 2022 but was indefinitely delayed due to creative and scheduling concerns, ultimately leading to its cancellation.​

Rejwan brings significant experience to the production, having overseen numerous live-action projects during her tenure at Lucasfilm. She has produced multiple major releases for Disney, including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Andor," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Callaham has established himself as a screenwriter for major franchise films, having worked on projects including "Godzilla," "Shang-Chi," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."​

The Gaston film would follow Disney's other live-action adaptations in development, including the upcoming "Moana" remake, "Prince Charming," and "Hercules" projects. As the studio continues to expand its live-action catalog, the Gaston film represents its latest effort to reimagine classic characters for modern audiences, as per The DisInsider.