Kate Hudson's latest red carpet look is getting plenty of attention, thanks in part to a playful roast from her older brother, Oliver Hudson.

The moment happened as Kate promoted her new film, "Song Sung Blue," in New York City.

The 46-year-old actress arrived at the premiere wearing a bold green Valentino gown with a deep plunging neckline that stretched down to her waist.

The dress was finished with a soft pink cape and tied together with a matching silk sash. While fans praised the look, Oliver saw it as the perfect chance to tease his sister in classic big-brother style.

Over the weekend, Oliver, 49, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Kate on Instagram.

Using his phone's markup tool, he drew a red circle around her chest to highlight what he jokingly called the most "inappropriate" part of the outfit.

His caption began on a sincere note, praising Kate's performance in "Song Sung Blue" and saying he felt proud and moved by her work. Then came the punchline.

According to DailyMail, he joked that, as her older brother, it was unfair to be subjected to what he described as an "inappropriate nipple exposer of a dress," ending the post with the hashtag "#shacklethenipple."

Oliver Hudson pokes fun at sister Kate Hudson’s ‘inappropriate’ red carpet dress https://t.co/2VS1Bi2Iz1 pic.twitter.com/clfcIbVloK — Page Six (@PageSix) December 15, 2025

Fans Love Oliver Hudson's Playful Roast of Sister

The joke quickly caught attention online. Fans and fellow celebrities filled the comments with laughing reactions, clearly seeing the post as lighthearted sibling humor.

Many viewers said the post perfectly captured the kind of teasing only siblings can get away with, especially ones as close as Kate and Oliver.

The Hudson siblings, who are three years apart in age, have long been open about their bond.

They have worked together before and even co-host a podcast called "Sibling Revelry," which they launched in 2019, PageSix reported.

Their public interactions often mix honesty, humor, and playful embarrassment, and this latest moment fits right in with that pattern.

Kate, for her part, has never shied away from fashion risks or self-aware jokes.

She often uses social media to poke fun at herself and pop culture, showing that she can laugh along when the spotlight turns personal.