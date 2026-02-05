Sharon Osbourne opted not to return to "The Talk" after her dramatic exit in 2021, her son Jack Osbourne revealed on the "Hot Mics With Billy Bush" podcast on February 3.

"There was so much chaos with it," Jack, 40, said. "They paid her out the rest of her contract. They didn't give her any, no golden parachutes or anything. The problem with it is the lasting effects. It's that thing of, 'Oh now you got this scarlet letter on you' and that takes a long time to go away."

Sharon, 73, left the CBS daytime talk show after defending longtime friend Piers Morgan.

At the time, cohost Sheryl Underwood suggested that Sharon's support of Morgan, 60, amounted to validating his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.

CBS issued a statement saying Sharon's behavior during the March 10, 2021 episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," adding that executives were not found to have blindsided the hosts, US Magazine reported.

Jack described the network's handling of his mother as "dirty." "The show basically took a swan dive into sville after they kicked her off," he said. When CBS asked Sharon to participate in the show's final episode in December 2024, she refused. "She was like, 'F you,'" Jack recalled.

He supported her decision, noting that appearing would have "platformed them" rather than acknowledging the wrongdoing.

Kelly Osbourne, 41, & her mother Sharon, 73, recieved a standing ovation at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/UfL48wASJv — TaraBull (@TaraBull) February 3, 2026

Sharon Osbourne Reflects on Past Mistakes

Since leaving "The Talk," Sharon has used her "The Osbournes" podcast to share her perspective and issued a public apology for the controversy.

"To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry," she said.

She acknowledged panicking during the incident and promised to continue learning and listening.

The Osbournes also reflected on Ozzy Osbourne's musical legacy at the 2026 Grammys.

Sharon, Jack, and sister Kelly Osbourne joined the red carpet alongside Kelly's partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, praising Ozzy's influence on generations of artists.

"It's a testament to his talent and magic," Jack said, while Sharon added, "The magic he would put on to other people, and everyone who touched — Ozzy did well."

According to ABC News, Kelly recalled introducing Ozzy to English musician Yungblud, who later performed at Ozzy's final concert. "When I introduced my dad to him, my dad was just like, 'This kid is a star,'" Kelly said.