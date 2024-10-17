"Vanderpump Rules" reality show star Katie Maloney revealed she was "in love" and "really happy" during Wednesday's episode of her podcast, "Disrespectfully," and her new beau has been identified as musician Nick Martin.

The reality star was reportedly introduced to the Sleeping with Sirens guitarist through mutual friends and their relationship turned romantic in August, according to Page Six.

Although they're both in show business, Maloney, co-owner of Something About Her, a Los Angeles-based sandwich shop, and Martin, owner of Charlie Royal Coffee Co., "bonded" over their respective hospitality businesses, Page Six reported.

In her podcast, Maloney said her new boyfriend is the "most wonderful person [she's] ever met," and he makes her "feel really special" and "really happy."

The couple wanted to keep their relationship under wraps as Martin is in the middle of a divorce from his wife of eight years, per Page Six. Maloney also has one divorce under her belt.

She and her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, who also stars in the Bravo reality show, divorced after six years of marriage in 2022.