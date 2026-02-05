Many falsehoods have been posted on social media related to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot to death at UVU Sept 2025. This brought country star Carrie Underwood into a controversy that she never publicly addressed. Nicki Swift reports that viral posts wrongly said that Underwood criticized Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and later said that she was personally involved in memorials for him after his death.

Underwood didn't say anything about Kirk's death in public, which led to speculation. Fake stories that spread quickly on X, Facebook, and Instagram filled that gap. One post that went viral said that Underwood had accused Erika Kirk of using the death of her husband for her gain.

The false article said that Underwood made a statement without giving any proof. The post said she wrote, "I won't fake sympathy," which was a dig at Erika Kirk's public grieving. Nicki Swift said that Underwood never said anything like that, and she didn't post anything like it on any verified account.

After Charlie Kirk died, people were more critical of Erika Kirk, especially because of her public appearances and leadership role at Turning Point USA. Erika wrote a post on social media to respond to people who were upset with how she was acting while she was grieving.

She wrote on Instagram in response to a lot of criticism,"One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus in between labored breaths. The next you're playing with your children in the living room."

Nicki Swift said that Underwood has remained silent about Erika Kirk and the situation, despite what people are saying. Still, made-up stories kept going around. Another rumor said that Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, who used to play in the NHL, went to Kirk's memorial and paid their respects.

A fake Instagram post that promoted the false story said, "In that unbearable stillness, Carrie Underwood and her husband stepped forward, voices trembling with sorrow, as they performed 'Hallelujah.'" The claim came with AI-made pictures that were later found to be fake.

Another post said that Underwood had talked to Charlie Kirk shortly before he died and shared what he thought were his last words. The fake quote said,"It was as if he knew ... and now I can't unhear it."Nicki Swift said that there is no proof that Underwood and Kirk ever met.

People who use the internet helped prove the story wrong. A Facebook user commented on one post, pointing out inconsistencies in the timeline and saying, "What a sick post—he hasn't even had a funeral yet."

Many people thought the claims were unlikely because Underwood has always been hesitant to get involved in politics in public. She told The Guardian in 2019, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."

