First Lady Melania Trump faced an unexpected question about Ghislaine Maxwell during a White House event meant to honor freed hostages, creating an awkward moment that quickly drew attention.

Melania appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 4, alongside American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel and his wife, Aviva.

The event focused on celebrating Keith's release after more than 480 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, People reported.

He was taken from the couple's home during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack. Aviva was also captured and later freed during a temporary cease-fire in November 2023, according to the Associated Press.

During the briefing, a reporter asked Melania about growing calls from Jeffrey Epstein's survivors to move Ghislaine Maxwell to a high-security prison.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking for helping Epstein groom victims and is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

"There's a call from many Epstein survivors that Ghislaine Maxwell move to a high security prison. Do you know why that happened?" the reporter asked.

Melania shut down the question and redirected attention to the purpose of the event. "We are here celebrating the release and the life of these two incredible people, so let's honor that," she said.

Melania Trump Denies Using White House Event

The calls for Maxwell's transfer come after a whistleblower alleged she has received special treatment in prison.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee said prison staff are accused of waiting on her "hand and foot."

The whistleblower claimed Maxwell received customized meals delivered to her cell, access to recreation areas after hours, and special visitor arrangements with snacks.

One allegation even said Maxwell was allowed time with a service puppy, which is normally not permitted.

Maxwell has also reportedly sought a reduction of her sentence from President Donald Trump, according to past reports from NBC News and CBS News.

During the event, Melania spoke warmly about the Siegels and said their earlier meeting is featured in her new documentary, "Melania."

She described their reunion in New York as emotional and said it is shown in the film.

According to NY NewsDaily, when asked if the White House appearance was being used to promote the documentary, Melania pushed back. "This is not a promotion," she said. "We are here celebrating the release of the hostages, of Aviva and Keith."

She explained that the couple reached out to her while visiting Washington, D.C., wanting to thank her in person. "They said they would like to come over to thank me and to give hugs," she added.