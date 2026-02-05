Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly moving carefully as their new romance heats up, with both said to be worried about how Kanye West might react.

Sources say the pair are keeping things low-key out of concern that their relationship could upset Kardashian's unpredictable ex-husband, who was once friends with the Formula 1 star.

A source told the Daily Mail that Kardashian is being extra cautious because of her past experience with West reacting strongly to her dating life.

"They are concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past," TheNews reported.

The insider added that Kardashian "doesn't want to make this look like she is poking the bear."

According to people close to the situation, both Kardashian and Hamilton know their connection could "trigger Kanye in so many ways."

Because of that, they are reportedly keeping their relationship casual and private. One source described it as a "friends-with-benefits" situation, saying they are "using kid gloves with this hookup and currently not making it any more than just fun."

Another source stressed that the pair are not exclusive. "Lewis and Kim are not dating exclusively," the insider said.

"He's not looking to settle down with anyone, including Kim." The source also noted that Hamilton is not looking to step into a father role or become part of a headline-making couple.

📸 Stunning new photos emerge of Kim Kardashian and F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton.



The new couple are on a romantic escapade in Paris, per @TMZ pic.twitter.com/bq5mZluDKf — Shuffle: AI You Can Text (@addshuffle) February 4, 2026

Lewis Hamilton Fits Into Kim Kardashian's Family

Despite the caution, Hamilton is said to fit smoothly into Kardashian's life. A second source shared that Kardashian and West's four children—North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm—"love" Hamilton, who has been friends with the family for years.

The British racer is also described as having "a very calm spirit," which has helped Kardashian as she handles a complex co-parenting relationship with West.

Insiders claim the Kardashian-Jenner family has even joked about Hamilton being Kardashian's "Russell Wilson," calling him a "sophisticated upgrade."

Still, the relationship remains light, partly because both stars have demanding schedules that leave little room for something serious right now.

According to PageSix, the romance reportedly took a turn after Kardashian and Hamilton spent time together at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen. Since then, they have enjoyed a quiet and romantic trip to Europe.

Reports say they stayed at a luxury hotel in the Cotswolds, spent time in London, and later traveled to Paris for an intimate dinner near the Eiffel Tower.