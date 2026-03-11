Kylie Jenner says she is actively reading film scripts and "100%" wants to act in more movies after her recent cameo in Charli XCX's mockumentary "The Moment."

In a new Vanity Fair cover story, the 28-year-old reality star and beauty mogul revealed that she has received several scripts since the film's release but has not yet found a project that feels right. Jenner stressed that she is committed to pursuing more acting work and is looking for roles that match her interests and personality.

In "The Moment," Jenner plays a fictionalized version of herself who meets Charli XCX's character at a luxury retreat after a disastrous facial, sharing a brief but talked-about scene about the pressures of fame, according to USA Today.

The film offers a behind-the-scenes, satirical look at the chaos around Charli's "Brat" era, and early reviews singled out Jenner's "natural screen presence" and "sharp comic timing." She has said she initially suggested the spa-style cameo casually, before the team formally wrote her into the script.

"The Moment" premiered at Sundance and features several celebrity appearances, with critics noting that Jenner's performance showed a willingness to lean into self-parody and public expectations. The role marked her first scripted film acting part after years of appearing as herself in reality television and cameos, National Today reported.

Jenner's move toward acting builds on a long-running television career that began in 2007, when she joined her family on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

She remained a central cast member until the series ended in 2021, also turning up on spin-offs like "Kourtney and Kim Take Miami" and "Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons." In 2022, she returned to screens with Hulu's "The Kardashians," again documenting her personal life and business ventures alongside her relatives.

Beyond reality shows, Jenner has taken on other on-camera work, including hosting duties at events like the Much Music Video Awards and guest spots on programs such as "America's Next Top Model."

She also appeared, briefly as herself, in the heist film "Ocean's Eight," one of several celebrity faces included in a Met Gala sequence. Those experiences, paired with the response to "The Moment," now appear to be shaping her push for more substantial movie roles, as per People.