Kate Winslet has been cast in the female lead role in Andy Serkis' upcoming film "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum."

The new movie is part of Warner Bros.' continuing plans to expand the Middle-earth franchise for theaters. It is set between the events of "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" and will focus on the hunt for Gollum. The project aims to explore how the creature's knowledge of the One Ring becomes a danger to Middle-earth.

Winslet joins a cast led by Andy Serkis, who will both direct the film and reprise his role as Gollum. Ian McKellen is expected to return as Gandalf, continuing his long-running involvement with the series. Elijah Wood is also attached to appear again as Frodo Baggins, reconnecting the story to the original trilogy, according to Deadline.

The film will follow Aragorn and Gandalf's efforts to locate Gollum before he can reveal crucial information about the Ring to Sauron. This storyline was briefly referenced in the earlier films but not shown in detail. The script is drawn from J.R.R. Tolkien's appendices and related writings, which describe this unseen mission.

Peter Jackson is on board as a producer, reuniting with collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. They previously worked together on "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies. Production is planned to take place in New Zealand, using many of the same locations that represented Middle-earth in earlier installments, TheOneRing reported.

The studio has not yet revealed the name or background of Winslet's character. Her role has been described only as a key figure in the story and the primary female lead. Additional casting details are expected to be announced closer to the start of principal photography.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" is currently scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release. Filming is expected to begin once pre-production and location work are completed. Marketing and further information about the plot and characters will be rolled out in stages ahead of the premiere date, as per Games Radar.