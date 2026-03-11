Disney has finalized the main cast for its live-action "Tangled" after confirming Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel, alongside Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

Before Disney announced the official lineup, several actors were widely reported as contenders for key roles in the project. Several outlets noted that Scarlett Johansson had been in talks at one stage for the role of Mother Gothel, during an earlier phase of development for the live-action adaptation.

Those discussions did not move forward, and Disney ultimately proceeded with a different direction before later closing a deal with Hahn, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kathryn Hahn's casting as Mother Gothel was announced in March 2026, following reports that she had been in negotiations for the part.

In recent years, Hahn has built a high-profile filmography that includes her role as Agatha Harkness in Marvel's "WandaVision" and the upcoming spinoff series, appearances in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," and voice work in the "Spider-Verse" franchise.

She has also continued to work in both studio comedies and prestige television, giving Disney an established performer for the central antagonist.

Teagan Croft was confirmed in January 2026 as Rapunzel, marking her first lead role in a major Disney feature. The Australian actress previously played Rachel Roth, also known as Raven, in the DC series "Titans" and has appeared in several independent film projects. Her casting places a younger performer at the center of the studio's latest live-action fairy tale.

Milo Manheim was announced at the same time as Flynn Rider, the charming thief who partners with Rapunzel in the story. Manheim is best known for his work in Disney's "Zombies" films and other television projects aimed at younger audiences, Variety reported.

His move into a theatrical lead role continues Disney's practice of promoting talent from its existing projects into larger franchises.

The live-action "Tangled" will adapt the story of the 2010 animated film, following Rapunzel's life in a secluded tower under Mother Gothel's control and her escape with Flynn Rider.

Alan Menken is expected to return to compose new music alongside familiar themes from the original. Disney has not yet announced a release date, with production still in the pre-filming stage, as per Deadline.