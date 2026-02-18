Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of actor Tommy Lee Jones, tragically died from the toxic effects of cocaine, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on February 17. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Victoria was found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel on January 1. Emergency responders arrived at the scene at 2:52 a.m., performed an assessment, and pronounced her dead.

The case was then handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and the medical examiner for further investigation.

Following the heartbreaking loss, Tommy Lee Jones, 79, released a statement on behalf of the family: "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Victoria, the daughter of Tommy Lee and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, grew up around the entertainment industry.

She made her acting debut at age 11 alongside her father and Will Smith in "Men in Black II" in 2002, US Magazine reported.

Victoria Jones Inspired Dad's Film 'The Homesman'

She later appeared in "The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada" (2005), "The Homesman" (2014), and had a brief role on "One Tree Hill" before retiring from acting in 2014.

Despite her relatively short career, Victoria left a lasting impression on her father.

In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Tommy Lee Jones praised her skills: "She's a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

According to E! News, Victoria also inspired her father's work behind the camera. Tommy Lee cited her influence in shaping the story for "The Homesman," a Western he directed and starred in, which explored the challenges women faced in the 1800s.

"My grandmother, my mother, my wife, and my daughter are all women," he told Interview magazine in 2014. "A lot of my dear friends, yourself included, are women. I am just interested in how they feel, and what's wrong."

News of Victoria's death initially broke on January 1 when the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed responding to a medical emergency.

Sources later identified her and obtained 911 footage detailing the incident, describing it as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change."

Victoria is survived by her parents, Tommy Lee Jones and Kimberlea Cloughley, and her older brother, Austin Jones, 43. The family has asked for privacy during this painful time.