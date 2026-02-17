Anderson Cooper has confirmed he is leaving 60 Minutes after nearly 20 years as a correspondent, saying he wants to spend more time with his young sons.

The 58-year-old journalist announced his decision on Feb. 16, sharing an emotional statement about his time on the long-running CBS news program.

"Being a correspondent at 60 Minutes has been one of the highlights of my career. I got to tell amazing stories, and work with some of the best producers, editors and camera crews in the business," Cooper said.

According to E! News, he explained that family played a big role in his choice. "For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they want to spend time with me," he added.

Anderson Cooper Credits 60 Minutes for His Growth

Cooper joined the respected news magazine in 2007. Over the years, he became known for detailed interviews and long-form storytelling.

While working on the show, he also continued his role at CNN, where he anchors "Anderson Cooper 360°" and co-hosts the network's annual New Year's Eve special, US Magazine reported.

In a 2014 interview with the Television Academy, Cooper shared how much being part of 60 Minutes meant to him.

"I have no idea how I became a correspondent," he said at the time. "I am thrilled to be a correspondent on 60 Minutes. It is a show that I've watched from the moment it started."

He also called it an "honor" and said the experience changed him as a journalist. "There's a ton I've learned," Cooper explained.

He noted that the show's deep research, careful writing style, and high production values helped him grow. "It's helped me in all the interviews I've done," he said.

Cooper is the father of two sons, Wyatt, 5, and Sebastian, 4. In recent years, he has spoken openly about how important parenthood is to him. His decision to step away from 60 Minutes reflects that shift in focus.