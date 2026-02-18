CBS is pushing back on claims by Stephen Colbert that the network blocked an interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico from airing due to pressure tied to a new Federal Communications Commission policy.

During a recent episode of "The Late Show," Colbert told viewers that network lawyers informed him the Talarico interview could not be broadcast.

He suggested the move was linked to the FCC's renewed focus on enforcing the equal time rule, which requires broadcasters to give comparable airtime to legally qualified political candidates.

CBS, however, denied that it prohibited the segment.

According to CNBC, in a statement, a network spokesperson said, "THE LATE SHOW was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico."

The spokesperson explained that the show received legal guidance warning that airing the interview could trigger the FCC's equal-time requirement for two other candidates in the Texas Senate primary, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The show was given options on how to meet those requirements. Instead of using those options, the program chose to release the interview on YouTube and promote it on air.

James Talarico Slams 'Cancel Culture' Amid FCC Scrutiny

The disagreement comes as the FCC enforces the "statutory equal opportunities requirement" under the Communications Act of 1934.

The agency recently reminded broadcast networks that the rule applies to late-night and daytime talk shows.

These programs were previously treated as "bona fide" news programming and often exempt, Fox Business reported.

Talarico's earlier appearance on The View reportedly triggered an FCC probe into that show as well. His campaign is in a Democratic primary race ahead of a March vote.

In the YouTube interview, Talarico criticized what he described as political pressure on media outlets.

"This is the most dangerous kind of cancel culture, the kind that comes from the top," he said. He also accused corporate leaders of "selling out the First Amendment."

Colbert later clarified on air that CBS' decision to cancel his show was "purely a financial" one and said he remained grateful for his time at the network.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has said the agency plans to enforce the rule. "On my watch, we're going to enforce this regulation," he previously stated, noting that the requirement applies to broadcast networks but not to cable channels, podcasts or streaming platforms.

Representatives for the FCC and Talarico's campaign did not respond to requests for comment.