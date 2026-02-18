Nicole Kidman is currently embracing single life, even as multimillionaire Paul Salem reportedly tries to win her heart. The "Big Little Lies" star, 58, is focusing on her family following her recent divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

A source exclusively told Page Six, "She is not dating anyone, but she is a single woman." Kidman finalized her divorce from Urban on January 6 after the couple announced their separation in September.

A source previously shared, "Kidman did not want the separation and was trying to save things," adding, "Sometimes relationships just run their course."

Despite the attention from Salem, the chairman of the board of MGM Resorts International, Kidman has remained focused on her two daughters with Urban: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

"She is focused on her kids," the source said. The family aspect has become central to her life as she navigates this new chapter.

Nicole Kidman’s relationship status revealed after multimillionaire romantically pursues actress https://t.co/RBxCWhtCtn pic.twitter.com/BchkEQcb39 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 17, 2026

Nicole Kidman Remains Focused on Daughters

Salem, who has been single since his split from ex Navyn Salem in 2021, is said to have expressed interest in Kidman within his social circle.

Reports indicate the two share mutual friends and have met in group settings, though they have not spent time together one-on-one, Yahoo reported.

A source told TMZ that Salem has made it clear in his circles that he is interested in dating the "Practical Magic" star.

Nicole Kidman's life has been marked by high-profile relationships. She was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, sharing two children, Bella, 33, and Connor, 31. Her marriage to Keith Urban lasted from 2006 until 2026, after meeting at the G'Day USA gala in 2005.

Sources also reveal that Kidman enjoys spending quality time with her daughters and is finding a renewed sense of optimism.

A source told People, "She loves family time. She is refreshed and optimistic about the new year."