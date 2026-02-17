Travis Kelce went all out this Valentine's Day, reportedly spending $141,000 on gifts for fiancée Taylor Swift as part of an elaborate countdown to their upcoming wedding.

The NFL star, who has won three Super Bowls, wanted to make their last Valentine's Day as an engaged couple "unique and special," a source told The U.S. Sun, and the gifts were only the beginning of a romantic lead-up to the summer nuptials.

A Lavish Valentine's Surprise

Among the luxurious items Swift received were a $33,600 Rolex 1908, an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch valued at $91,600, and several high-fashion pieces from Louis Vuitton. Kelce reportedly purchased a $3,900 denim-effect knit jacket, a $2,330 skirt, and a signature varsity jacket that cost $6,000.

"She likes incorporating slightly masculine pieces into her style, whether it's jackets, vests, or watches, to add edge to her outfits. He enjoys spoiling her with beautiful, high-end items like that," the source said.

The Hermès caftan included in the haul was described as perfect for upcoming trips, including their honeymoon. According to the insider, Travis "immediately thought" of his superstar singer partner when he spotted the piece in a magazine.

Beyond the fashion and watches, the countdown involves flowers.

The source explained that starting 100 days before the wedding—and at intervals of 50 days, 30 days, and daily during the final month—Kelce plans to deliver bouquets of Swift's favorite flowers, including roses, hydrangeas, and orchids.

"He wants her to feel overwhelmed in the best possible way — surrounded by one of the things she loves most in life: flowers and their sweet scent," the source added.

The couple reportedly keeps each other updated on fashion trends via text, making the gifts not only luxurious but thoughtfully aligned with Swift's current style preferences.

Wedding Planning Without the Secrecy

Amid the extravagant gift-giving, Kelce's family is enjoying the wedding preparations without the need for strict secrecy.

Kelce's mother, Donna, recently spoke with TMZ about the possibility of signing a non-disclosure agreement regarding the wedding plans—and laughed off the idea.

"Uh, no. Nope! They know I can keep a secret!" she said, adding she's excited for the mother-son dance. "I think with Jason's I danced to 'Love Shack' with the B-52's, so we'll see what I can muster up."

Meanwhile, television host Graham Norton has also been tight-lipped about the wedding after signing multiple NDAs.

Speaking on his Wanging On podcast, he said he "signed so many NDAs," prompting co-host Maria McErlane to react, "Oh, that means it's happening."

During an earlier October appearance by Swift on "The Graham Norton Show," she told Norton that Travis "went all out – 10 out of 10" for their engagement.

When Norton inquired about wedding plans, Swift teased, "You'll know."

Sources tell Page Six that Swift and Kelce plan to marry on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Ocean House, a hotel venue in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The couple's Rhode Island residence, valued at $32 million, is also set for a transformation ahead of the wedding.

Last year, The U.S. Sun reported that Swift intends to turn the property into a floral paradise, with an estimated $1.2 million to be spent on landscaping and specialist gardeners to ensure the grounds reflect the wedding of their dreams.