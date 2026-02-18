Newly released records from the US Department of Justice show that Naomi Campbell invited Jeffrey Epstein to several high-profile fashion events, including parties in Paris and Moscow, years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor.

The documents include emails and call notes kept by Epstein's assistants. They suggest the supermodel and the disgraced financier stayed in contact for more than a decade.

The records outline invitations to Campbell's 2004 birthday party in St. Tropez, a celebration in Paris marking her 25 years with Dolce & Gabbana, and a 2010 NEON charity event in Moscow that supported children's health and education programs in Russia.

The Paris and Moscow invitations were sent in 2010, about a year after Epstein was released from jail in Florida.

According to Yahoo, in one email about the Dolce & Gabbana event, a member of Campbell's team wrote, "I will be on the door if there are any problems."

Emails also show friendly exchanges between Campbell and Epstein's assistants, including Sarah Kellen and Lesley Groff.

In 2015, Groff wrote to Epstein, "Please call Naomi Campbell. She is in Spain but she is up." Earlier messages discussed meeting in Paris and setting up dinners.

Naomi Campbell Requested Jeffrey Epstein's Jet

The documents also describe what appears to be the final contact between the two. In January 2016, Campbell left a message asking to use Epstein's private jet for a trip to Miami.

According to emails, she had already booked a hotel and car service. Epstein reportedly said he had to leave due to the "weather." He later instructed his pilot to help find her a charter flight. After that, assistants said they could not reach Campbell again.

The records suggest their friendship began in 2001 after Epstein attended Campbell's birthday party in St. Tropez, People reported.

He was invited by her then-boyfriend, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Also present were Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers.

Flight logs made public in earlier court filings showed Campbell traveled on Epstein's plane multiple times. Her name also appeared on what was described as Epstein's "friend list" while he was serving time in Florida.

In 2019, Campbell addressed her past connection to Epstein. "What he has done is indefensible, and when I heard it sickened me to my stomach just like everybody else," she said. "I stand with the victims. They are scarred for life."

Campbell has not publicly commented on the latest document release. Her attorney did not respond to requests for comment.